Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

