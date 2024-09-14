Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 10,450 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 923.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 556,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBDU opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.