Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 442,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 169,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

