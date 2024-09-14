Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 30,715 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

