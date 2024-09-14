Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 60 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.52.

KLA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $751.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $785.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

