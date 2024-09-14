Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

