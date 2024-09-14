Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.62

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 345414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

