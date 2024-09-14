VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,174,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 641,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.