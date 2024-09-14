VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 4,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

