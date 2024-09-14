Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

