Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.