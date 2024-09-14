Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQI opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

