Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

