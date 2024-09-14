Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $89,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $49.22.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
