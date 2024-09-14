Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VB stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

