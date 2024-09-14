Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $6,272,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.