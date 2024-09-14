Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average of $489.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

