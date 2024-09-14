Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.