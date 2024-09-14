Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.