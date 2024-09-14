Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.