Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO John P. Kiernan Sells 2,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Veeco Instruments Stock Performance
VECO stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Company Profile
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veeco Instruments
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.