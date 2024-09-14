Velas (VLX) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Velas has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $524,222.79 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

