Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $64.10 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $64.10 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,522.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.54 or 0.00556061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00108241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00282019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

