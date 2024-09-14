Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 769,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,035. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

