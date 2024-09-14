VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 1.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 370.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 26,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $180.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

