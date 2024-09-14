Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $268.79 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

