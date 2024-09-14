Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 3,451,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,605,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.