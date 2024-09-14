Vest Financial LLC Acquires 6,204 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

