Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Up 179.5% in August

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vibra Energia Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PETRY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,122. Vibra Energia has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.
Vibra Energia Company Profile
