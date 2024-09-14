VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Up 59.8% in August

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the August 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,693,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,873,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 145,630 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. 220,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,528. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

