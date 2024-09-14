Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.04. Video Display shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Video Display Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.
Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.
About Video Display
Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.
