Vima LLC Boosts Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Vima LLC boosted its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $236.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTBT

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.