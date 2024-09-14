Vima LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vima LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Vima LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.07. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

