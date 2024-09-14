Vima LLC Invests $1.92 Million in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March accounts for 4.2% of Vima LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vima LLC owned approximately 2.27% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1,676.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

