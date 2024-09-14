Vima LLC Purchases 1,454 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vima LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,864.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

