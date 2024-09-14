Vima LLC Raises Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Vima LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 231.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ECF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

