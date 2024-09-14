Vima LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Vima LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,116,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

