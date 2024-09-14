Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.37

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 7320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.