Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vox Royalty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 209,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Vox Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

