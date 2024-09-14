VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 16,941 shares trading hands.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.