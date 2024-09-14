Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $76.25 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,753.31 or 1.00082132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013496 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007922 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,272,704.54056285 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.71157796 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,419,954.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.