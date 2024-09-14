Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $2.73 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $76.60 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,923.46 or 1.00021009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,272,704.54056285 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.71157796 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,419,954.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

