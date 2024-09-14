Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CMO Patrick Mccarthy Sells 46,544 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CMO Patrick Mccarthy sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $33,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 722,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Patrick Mccarthy sold 11,948 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $10,155.80.

Wag! Group Price Performance

PET stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

