Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Neutral Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

