Waters (NYSE:WAT) Trading Down 2.9%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $314.84 and last traded at $317.10. Approximately 141,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 427,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.58 and a 200 day moving average of $324.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $206,286,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 290,511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 155,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.