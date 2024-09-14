Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $60,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

