Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $238.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

