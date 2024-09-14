Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $41.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average is $347.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

