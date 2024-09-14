Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $307.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

