Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 20,465 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.90.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.